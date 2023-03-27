CP-XI team wins GoSports Inter-Professional T-20 Cup

Adavi Nekkalam(Krishna district): CP-XI team of Commissioner of Police Kanti Rana Tata won the GoSport Inter-Professional T-20 Cup organised by GoSports Cricket Academy here on Sunday.

The GoSports Cricket Academy organised the championship from March 3 in which ten teams including CP-XI team, Guntur SP-XI team, Eluru SP-XI team, Chamber of Commerce team, and others participated.

The CP-XI team defeated four teams and reached the semi-finals. After winning the semi-finals, the Armada CC team and the CP-XI team reached the finals.

The final match was played on Sunday at GoSports cricket ground at Adavi Nekkalam in which CP-XI team won the toss and selected to bat first. The team secured 112 runs after losing 8 wickets in 20 overs. The Armada team lost the match after losing all the wickets at 109 runs. The CP-XI team won the match with five runs difference.

G Srinivas of CP-XI team has been announced man of the series and Amaleswara Rao of the same team has been declared as the man of the finals.

GoSports Cricket Academy directors CR Mohan, Ramesh, Mallesh, Shyam and Srikanth presented the

championship cup to Commissioner of Police Kanti Rana Tata.