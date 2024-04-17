CPI and Congress Candidates Promise Development for Eluru Assembly

In a bid to secure votes for the upcoming Eluru Assembly election, CPI candidate Bandi Venkateswara Rao and Congress candidate Kavuri Lavanya have been conducting a door-to-door campaign in the Dakshina Street, 15th Division. Both candidates are vying for the opportunity to represent Eluru in the Parliament.

During their campaign, both candidates have pledged to address the longstanding issues that have been plaguing Eluru city. They have criticized the alliance between the YCP, Telugu Desam, and Janasena parties, accusing them of prioritizing their own interests over the needs of the state by aligning with the BJP.

Bandi Venkateswara Rao, running under the CPI banner, has urged voters to support him by casting their vote for the Kanki Kadavali election symbol. He has promised to work towards providing employment opportunities for the youth of Eluru and to focus on the development of the city.

Meanwhile, Congress candidate Kavuri Lavanya has also been actively engaging with voters, highlighting her commitment to addressing the issues that have been neglected by previous governments in Eluru. She has vowed to prioritize the development of the city and to work towards improving the lives of its residents.

The candidates have received support from various political leaders and party members, including CPI Eluru District Secretary Mannava Krishna Chaitanya and Congress leaders Dandu Boina Chandrashekhar and Katte Murthy.

As the election draws near, residents of Eluru will have the opportunity to make their voices heard and choose the candidate they believe will best serve their interests and lead the city towards progress and development.