CPI asks govt to withdraw Op Kagar

Rajamahendravaram: CPI National Executive Member Akkineni Vanaja has urged the government to recognise the Maoist issue as a political matter and immediately invite them for negotiations.

Speaking at a press conference at the CPI office on Friday, she demanded the immediate cessation of Operation Kagar in the Dandakaranya region. Vanaja expressed concern over the atrocities and massacres inflicted on innocent tribal people under the pretext of suppressing Maoists.

She said that the Maoist issue should be approached from a political perspective, and appropriate measures should be taken for a resolution. Commending the Indian government for its strong response to the heinous shooting by Pakistani terrorists on April 22, she praised the success of Operation Sindoor, which eliminated 100 terrorists. Vanaja clarified that this military action targeted only terrorist bases.

Taking a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, she remarked that restarting the construction of the capital city multiple times is an achievement unique to them. Despite the ongoing construction activities, she noted, Modi did not announce any funds for the capital or the Polavaram project, which she marked as a significant issue.

She criticised the promotion of loans as ‘aid’, stating that the burden of these loans would eventually fall on the people.

Vanaja also condemned the government’s move to undertake fresh land acquisition for the Amaravati capital city, terming it inappropriate. CPI District Secretary Tatipaka Madhu, Assistant Secretary Kundrapu Rambabu, and other leaders participated.