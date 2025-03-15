CPI demands pension hike for retired RTC staff

Vijayawada : The retired employees and the workers of Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) should be paid a pension not less than Rs 10,000, demanded CPI State secretary K Ramakrishna.

Addressing the retired employees and workers who were staging dharna at the Dharna Chowk here on Friday with its association president S Appa Rao in the chair, Ramakrishna said that the employees of the RTC seldom take leave of absence. It is grossly unjust to pay nominal pensions to the employees who worked for more than 35 years for the RTC. Ramakrishna assured the workers that he would take up the issue with the Chief Minister to grant them a pension of Rs 10,000.

Association general secretary KR Anjaneyulu expressed anguish over the poor pension the workers were receiving and recalled that they had appealed to the government several times to increase the pension as per the growing inflation. If that is not possible, they should be given at least social security pensions.

CPI city secretary G Koteswara Rao, state president S Kailasnath, treasurer KVRD Prasad, Association working presidents A Narasimha Rao, SSR Sarma, V Venkateswara Rao and JMR Naidu, honorary secretary VVK Rai, general secretary M Sitaram, secretaries Sk Basha, Visweswara Rao, Raja Reddy, NV Narayana, Radhakrsihna, office-bearers of various districts and bus depot union leaders participated in the dharna.