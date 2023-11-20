CPI Jana Chaitanya Yatra from today

Rajamahendravaram: CPI district secretary Tatipaka Madhu took part as chief guest at a district-level meeting on Jana Chaitanya Yatra organised at the CPI office here on Sunday.

Speaking at a meeting, he said that they will organise Jana Chaitanya Yatra, a door-to-door campaign from Monday on the anti-democratic policies adopted by the Central and State governments and the campaign will continue for 12 days till December 2.

He said that development programmes have stopped across the district and people are facing many difficulties. Rajahmundry-Kakinada, Rajahmundry-Sitanagaram, and Rajahmundry-Dwarapudi roads are in worst condition, he informed.

He said that the Chief Minister should take responsibility of these poor roads and accidents. Under Jagan Mohan Reddy’s administration, democracy has disappeared and anarchy is thriving, he criticised.

He also said that people of AP are upset due to the privatisation of the Visakha steel plant, non-granting of the Kadapa steel plant, denial of special status, and negligence on the Polavaram project.

A ‘Maha Dharna’ will be held in Vijayawada on November 27th and 28th against the weakening of labour laws. CPI city secretary V Kondalarao, assistant secretary Sappa Ramana, leaders V Suryanarayana, K Ramakrishna and M Stalin were present.