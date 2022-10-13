CPI national congress in Vijayawada from today

Vijayawada: The 24th national congress of the Communist Party of India begins here on Friday with a call to dislodge the NDA government at the Centre and save the country by showcasing an alternative to the BJP. The CPI congress is being held in Vijayawada after a gap of nearly five decades and assumes importance as it would also focus attention on the current political situation in the state.

According to CPI national secretary K Narayana, the need of the hour in Andhra Pradesh is that parties like Jana Sena and TDP should give up their hesitation and openly oppose the BJP. Referring to the political situation in the state, Narayana said that before coming to power Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy had promised a corrupt-free government. However, the reality is entirely different with various scams surfacing across the state. He said he does not know why Jagan was not coming out of the clutches of the BJP. He said Jagan government does not even respect the court orders. All these issues, he said, would be discussed at the congress.

The CPI national secretary said, "It is high time all the secular forces and anti-BJP forces should come together to save democracy and the Constitution.

The senior CPI leader said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been systematically destroying all the institutions and the federal spirit of the Constitution. "Taxes collected are going straight to the Centre leaving the States at the mercy of the Central government." He described Narendra Modi and Amit Shah as the processional deities who are controlled by Adani.

"The All India Congress would propose creating a platform for the like-minded parties across the country to join hands to fight the communal BJP," the leaders said. Delegates from the Communist parties of 20 countries across the world will participate in the congress.

When asked to comment on the Bharat Rashtra Samithi launched by Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Narayana said that in a vast country like India any number of parties may sprung up. "The question is whether they can take the anti-BJP stand or will they fall in line with the communal forces," he averred.