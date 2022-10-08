CPI protests harbouring of anti-social elements in AC bus shelters

Nellore: CPI leaders demanded the district administration to utilise the AC bus shelters arranged in the city spending more than Rs 3 crore. Party leaders staged a protest at the shelter located close to Gandhi Statue on Friday.

Addressing the gathering, CPI leader Syed Siraj said that these shelters were constructed in the previous government and are now sheltering anti-social elements.

Stating the cost of each bus shelter was around Rs 30 lakh, Siraj said there were 10 such shelters in the city for the population. After the 2019 elections, these shelters have been completely ignored by the ruling party disregarding the wastage of public money.

The previous government also failed to open them before elections and the amount spent on them is now wasted as materials such as sofas, air-conditioners and others in some shelters were missing.

They are being used by anti-social elements and others for their illegal activities. Even though they had requested the officials on the problem, there has been no response from them.

He warned that they would renovate and make them available to public who wait at the bus stops if the ruling party or administration fails to respond on the issue. Party leaders Shanawaj, Gopal and Ghouse were present.