CPI protests smart meters

Rajamahendravaram: CPI staged a protest on Saturday at Y-Junction electricity office, demanding reduction in power tariffs and an immediate stopping of installation of smart meters. The protest was organised in response to a call from the State committee.

CPI district secretary Tatipaka Madhu said that smart meter installation has begun for residential connections and urged the public to become aware and resist this move.

He stated that smart meters have already been installed for government offices, commercial, and industrial connections, leading to inflated electricity bills in those areas.

Kundrapu Rambabu, president of Jatt Labour Union and AITUC district convenor, explained that these smart meters are ‘pre-paid meters’, requiring users to recharge them like mobile phones. He highlighted the current system allows a 15-day grace period for bill payment, whereas the pre-paid system would disconnect the power supply as soon as the balance runs out.

Party city secretary V Kondala Rao and leaders Sappa Ramana, P Lavanya, T Nageswara Rao and others participated in the protest.