CPI remembers Lenin on centenary commemoration of Comrade

At the press meet organized by the Communist Party of India (Marxist) Kadapa district committee, various members discussed the significance of the centenary commemoration meeting for Comrade V.I. Lenin, the first revolutionary soldier in the world. The meeting aimed to honor the legacy of Lenin and discuss the principles of the Russian Revolution of 1917.

G. Chandrasekhar, the CPM Kadapa district secretary, highlighted the establishment of the Union of Socialist Soviet Russia (U.S.S.R.), the world's first working class state and socialist society. He emphasized that the basic principles of the Russian Revolution and the socialist system have been incorporated into the Indian Constitution to ensure the citizens' right to live with dignity, work, nutritious food, education, and social security.

Chandrasekhar criticized the Narendra Modi-led BJP government, accusing them of prioritizing corporate billionaires' interests over the welfare of the people. He pointed out the declining rural employment, increasing urban unemployment, and the low average income of Indian citizens.

Furthermore, Jaganmohan Reddy, a member of the committee, criticized the YCP government's unilateral actions without accountability. He alleged that the government is using upcoming elections as an opportunity to appease the wealthy class and extract money from them.

Reddy expressed concern for various workers, including Anganwadis, municipal workers, Asha workers, and others, stating that the government has threatened them with the Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA) if they demand minimum wages and go on strike. He warned that if the government proceeds with terminating the jobs of Anganwadis who are on strike, it would mark the beginning of the downfall of the Jagan government.

Reddy stated that the workers, teachers, and the working class in the state stand in solidarity with the Anganwadi strike. He warned that if necessary, they would organize a "Rashtra Bandh" (nationwide strike) and hold the red flag as a symbol of protest. Reddy urged Jaganmohan Reddy to engage in discussions with the Anganwadis and find solutions in accordance with the judgment of the Supreme Court.

Overall, the officials expressed their desire for a government that prioritizes the welfare and rights of the people, rather than favoring the interests of the corporate elite.