CPI sees political motive behind CAA notification

Vijayawada: CPI national secretary K Narayana alleged that the Central government issued notification for implementation of Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) to get political mileage in elections.

He said the BJP knew that it can’t ask people to vote for the BJP because it had done nothing in the last 10 years and grossly failed to fulfil the promises it had made. Addressing media at the state party office here on Tuesday, Narayana said the BJP is now focusing on South India and holding meetings to get the votes. The party understood that it could not win more seats in North India and that is why the BJP leaders are touring South Indian states, he said.

Narayana demanded that the BJP government reveal the details of Rs 6,500 crore it received through the electoral bonds. He sought to know from where the BJP got huge amounts of money in the form of bonds and what it had done in return. He said the CPI would extend support to the APCC meeting to be held in Vizag on March 15 on the privatization of Vizag steel plant.

He ridiculed the BJP government’s advertisements stating that government is giving Modi Guarantee to the people instead of NDA guarantee, Central government guarantee or BJP’s guarantee. Referring to BJP-TDP-Jana Sena alliance, Narayana said he felt the TDP has more chances of winning if it contested the polls alone in Andhra Pradesh.

He alleged the BJP betrayed the people of Andhra Pradesh and TDP and Jana Sena have joined the NDA. He alleged that BJP had entered into alliance to destroy the TDP and threatened the TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu to go for the alliance. He appealed to the voters to vote for the INDIA block alliance parties in the ensuing elections. CPI state secretary K Ramakrishna said the party will disclose the details of alliance parties and where the CPI will contest the polls in the state. He said the CPI is ready to contest in five Lok Sabha seats and 10 Assembly seats.

He said a large number of CPI leaders and workers will participate in the meeting to be organised by Congress party in Vizag on March 15 opposing the privatisation of steel plant.