CPI takes out rally to save democracy

Rajamahendravaram: CPI District Secretary Tatipaka Madhu criticised the BJP government, claiming that an undeclared emergency is prevailing in the country under its rule, with human rights being severely violated. He urged everyone to resist Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s anti-national policies and protect democracy with the inspiration of the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for independence.

On Thursday, as part of Independence Day celebrations, Madhu hoisted the national flag at various locations, including the Jattu Labor Union, CPI district office, Mallaiah Peta Centre, and the Government Hospital area here.

Later, CPI and AITUC organised a massive protest at the RTC Complex, raising slogans to defend democracy. He also highlighted the prominent role of communists in various independence movements.

Jattu Union President Kundrapu Rambabu accused the BJP of pushing the country backward in all sectors through its communal rule.

CPI City Secretary V Kondala Rao, Assistant Secretary Sappa Ramana, District Executive Member Chintalapudi Sunil, and others were present.