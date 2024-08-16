Live
- Host of dignitaries attend At Home
- Rains, gusty winds lash several parts of Hyderabad
- Women will thrash KTR with broomsticks: TSWCDC chairperson
- Opposition trying to create confusion amongst farmers: Jagga Reddy
- Outrage over KTR’s comments: Women’s Commission takes suo moto cognisance
- KTR’s remarks on women travelling in RTC buses raise hackles
- Keeping an eye on creeping cams in city shopping malls
- Pavitrotsavams commence at Tirumala
- KTR picks holes in TG govt claims on Rs 2L loan waiver
- VIT-AP celebrates 78th Independence Day with grandeur
Just In
CPI takes out rally to save democracy
Rajamahendravaram: CPI District Secretary Tatipaka Madhu criticised the BJP government, claiming that an undeclared emergency is prevailing in the...
Rajamahendravaram: CPI District Secretary Tatipaka Madhu criticised the BJP government, claiming that an undeclared emergency is prevailing in the country under its rule, with human rights being severely violated. He urged everyone to resist Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s anti-national policies and protect democracy with the inspiration of the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for independence.
On Thursday, as part of Independence Day celebrations, Madhu hoisted the national flag at various locations, including the Jattu Labor Union, CPI district office, Mallaiah Peta Centre, and the Government Hospital area here.
Later, CPI and AITUC organised a massive protest at the RTC Complex, raising slogans to defend democracy. He also highlighted the prominent role of communists in various independence movements.
Jattu Union President Kundrapu Rambabu accused the BJP of pushing the country backward in all sectors through its communal rule.
CPI City Secretary V Kondala Rao, Assistant Secretary Sappa Ramana, District Executive Member Chintalapudi Sunil, and others were present.