Live
- From missed opportunity to a movement: How Harapalli Ravindra built hope for Kodagu’s children
- PM: Swadeshi should be everyone's life mantra
- Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Bollywood’s Ultimate Playlist to Celebrate Bappa
- Four minors missing in Kodumur, relative suspected
- US tariffs: Textiles, gems and jewellery to face pressures; pharma and electronics insulated
- Export units at Tirupur, Noida, Surat grind to halt
- Heavy Rain Warning Issued for Andhra Pradesh
- Govt trims wheat stock limits to tame price rise
- AI-led $500-bn biz potential in sight for India’s tech services
- India Inc may see 5% growth in Q2
CPI vows intensified pro-poor movements
- Communist Party of India (CPI) state secretary K Ramakrishna says that state conference delegates unanimously adopted 62 resolutions addressing public issues
- The CPI leader strongly criticises the state government’s handling of fertiliser shortages during the Kharif season
Ongole: Communist Party of India (CPI) state secretary K Ramakrishna announced plans to intensify movements supporting the poor following the successful conclusion of the party’s 28th state conference held from August 23 to 25.
Speaking at a media conference at Mallaiah Lingam Bhavan here on Tuesday, Ramakrishna revealed that state conference delegates unanimously adopted 62 resolutions addressing public issues.
These covered critical concerns, including opposition to Visakhapatnam Steel Plant privatisation, demands for proper implementation of the coalition government’s ‘Super Six’ schemes, and housing rights for the poor.
The CPI leader strongly criticised the state government’s handling of fertiliser shortages during the Kharif season. Despite Agriculture Minister Atchannaidu’s claims of having 21.34 lakh metric tons of fertilizers available, farmers are struggling with acute shortages. Ramakrishna questioned how urea bags officially priced at Rs 250 are selling for Rs 500 in black markets, demanding immediate resolution of distribution issues.
The CPI state secretary informed that their party passed significant resolutions on minority rights protection, opposing harassment of Muslims, irrigation project completion, support prices for all crops based on Dr MS Swaminathan Committee recommendations, and preventing APSRTC privatisation through GO 137.
During the CPI state conference, a new state council of 101 members was elected, with the state working committee comprising 31 members and two invitees.
The party warned of a public movement on August 28 involving all opposition parties against anti-people policies.