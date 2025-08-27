CPI vows intensified pro-poor movements

Ongole: Communist Party of India (CPI) state secretary K Ramakrishna announced plans to intensify movements supporting the poor following the successful conclusion of the party’s 28th state conference held from August 23 to 25.

Speaking at a media conference at Mallaiah Lingam Bhavan here on Tuesday, Ramakrishna revealed that state conference delegates unanimously adopted 62 resolutions addressing public issues.

These covered critical concerns, including opposition to Visakhapatnam Steel Plant privatisation, demands for proper implementation of the coalition government’s ‘Super Six’ schemes, and housing rights for the poor.

The CPI leader strongly criticised the state government’s handling of fertiliser shortages during the Kharif season. Despite Agriculture Minister Atchannaidu’s claims of having 21.34 lakh metric tons of fertilizers available, farmers are struggling with acute shortages. Ramakrishna questioned how urea bags officially priced at Rs 250 are selling for Rs 500 in black markets, demanding immediate resolution of distribution issues.

The CPI state secretary informed that their party passed significant resolutions on minority rights protection, opposing harassment of Muslims, irrigation project completion, support prices for all crops based on Dr MS Swaminathan Committee recommendations, and preventing APSRTC privatisation through GO 137.

During the CPI state conference, a new state council of 101 members was elected, with the state working committee comprising 31 members and two invitees.

The party warned of a public movement on August 28 involving all opposition parties against anti-people policies.