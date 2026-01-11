Khammam Collector Anudeep Durishetty wins BITS Pilani Young Achiever Award

Khammam: Khammam District Collector Anudeep Durishetty has been honoured with the BITS Pilani Young Alumni Achievers Award (YAAA) 2026 for his exceptional contributions to public administration at a young age.

The award was presented at the BITS Pilani Global Summit held at the Hyderabad campus on Saturday by Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu. Anudeep was recognised for his leadership, innovative governance practices and dedication to public service.

The prestigious award is conferred annually by BITS Pilani to a select group of alumni who have achieved remarkable professional success soon after graduation, bringing distinction to the institution.