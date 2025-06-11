CPI(ML) demand withdrawal of GO No 21

Tirupati: Demanding the government to withdraw the GO No 21 brought by the previous YSRCP government, the CPI (ML) New Democracy staged a dharna at Ambedkar statue near RTC bus stand here on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, party city Secretary Venkataratnam said the GO No 21 brought by the YSRCP government affected the auto motor workers.

The TDP alliance at the time of elections promised to withdraw the GO but failed to do so, though one year passed after the alliance come to power. He said the CPI (ML) observed state wide protest to press the TDP government to fulfill its demand with regard to GO No 21 and also implement its assurances given to auto motor workers.

The TDP alliance at the time of election promised to set up a state level welfare board for the auto motor workers and also many schemes for the education, housing and financial support for auto motor workers families. But none of the promises implemented so far, he said warning the government the CPI (ML) will intensify agitation state wide if the promises were not implemented immediately. Lokesh, Muni Kumar, Chiranjeevi, Lakshmipathi were present.