CPM bats for collective fight against privatisation of VSP

Visakhapatnam: CPM politburo member B V Raghavulu said people should fight against the BJP's policy of handing over public sector units to private management. Speaking to media here on Sunday, he alleged that the BJP government was privatising Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) by handing it over to their 'friends' at a low cost.

Raghavulu gave a call to put up a collective fight against those entering Visakhapatnam to buy the steel plant. Except 10 or 12, he criticised the Centre for taking steps to sell off all the 300 public sector companies in the country.

Reiterating that privatising industries was BJP's policy, the CPM politburo member alleged that selling steel plant just because it is incurring losses is not appropriate. He advised Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan to join the movement. CPM state secretariat member Ch Narasinga Rao and city secretariat member R K S V Kumar participated in the meeting.

Meanwhile, in another public meeting, singer and director-cum-producer R Narayana Murthy said all parties will unite to prevent privatisation of VSP.

Speaking at the public meeting, Narayana Murthy said the Centre has no right to sell the steel plant which was achieved after many struggles.

A huge movement will start in Andhra Pradesh if the Centre refuses to withdraw its decision on privatisation of VSP, warned Narayana Murthy. He urged the Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu not to remain silent while the national wealth goes into the hands of others.