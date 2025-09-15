CPM blames govt for spread of diarrhoea

Vijayawada: Amid the continuing diarrhoea outbreak in New Rajarajeswari Peta here, CPM former state secretary and Rajya Sabha former MP P Madhu on Sunday inaugurated a free food supply centre to support locals affected by the crisis.

With the district administration and Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) ordering the closure of shops and hotels in the area, the CPM initiative has come as a relief to residents struggling for basic needs.

After inaugurating the food centre, Madhu visited the health camp organised by VMC at Care and Share Municipal High School. He interacted with patients, enquired about their health, and spoke to doctors about the treatment being provided.

Speaking to the media, Madhu launched a severe attack on the TDP-led NDA government, accusing it of failure in controlling the diarrhoea outbreak. “Cases are rising day by day and people are living in fear. The government has failed miserably in preventing the spread,” he said.

He demanded that the district administration immediately open four more health camps in New Rajarajeswari Peta to improve medical access. He also sought an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh for the families of those who died due to the outbreak. “So far, six to seven people have died, though the government has not officially confirmed the numbers,” he alleged.

Madhu further demanded that the government arrange food facilities for diarrhoea victims and affected families, given the disruption of livelihoods caused by the crisis.

CPM Central Committee Secretary B Ramana Rao, Secretariat Member K Durga Rao, and other party leaders accompanied Madhu during his visit.