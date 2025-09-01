CPM demands action to prevent floods in future

Vijayawada: A year has passed since the devastating Budameru floods of August 31 to September 1, 2024, which caused widespread destruction across Vijayawada city and the NTR and Krishna districts.

According to official data, 63,174 houses and an additional 25,486 families on upper floors in Vijayawada were submerged. The floods affected 32 city divisions across 179 secretariats. In the districts, 109 villages in 19 mandals were impacted, with a total of 6,54,473 people affected. The calamity also submerged or damaged 4,581 auto-rickshaws and 44,285 motorbikes. In some areas, floodwaters remained for seven to ten days. However, the actual damage is believed to be double the official figures. A year has passed, yet no permanent solutions have been implemented, and flood relief has not reached all victims.

On behalf of the flood victims, these are some of the questions posed by CPI-M to the state government.

Questions to the Government on flood mitigation:

• What permanent measures have been taken to prevent future floods?

• How much of the budget has been allocated for this, and how much has been spent so far?

• How much of the Rs 6,880 crore requested from the Central Government has been received?

• What is the status of the flood prevention plan announced by the minister in the Legislative Assembly on March 18, 2025?

• Have permissions been granted for co nstructing retaining walls along the Budameru similar to those on the Krishna River? Have tenders been called? What is the status of the proposal to increase the capacity of the Velagaleru Regulator?

• What measures have been taken to increase the capacity of the Budameru Diversion Channel, which joins the Krishna River, from 15,000 cusecs to 37,500 cusecs? How much funding has been allocated?

• Has any wall construction beyond the 340-meter length already completed taken place?

Questions on Relief and Financial Accountability:

•What is the total amount of donations received from philanthropists to help flood victims, and how were they used?

• Is it true that the Revenue Department’s official report on September 18, 2024, stated that over Rs 600 crore were spent including food packets (Rs 368 crore) and drinking water (Rs 26 crore) alone?

• How many applications for flood relief were submitted by residents, business owners, and others at government offices and online? How many of these victims have received assistance?

• How much money has been spent and how many projects have been completed for the reconstruction of damaged roads, drains, buildings, and other infrastructure?

• For the reconstruction of damaged houses, how many victims have been allocated Rs 2.5 lakh per house?

• How many businesses were affected, and how many have received assistance?

The CPI (M) has demanded that the government provide transparent answers to these questions, ensure all victims receive assistance, and implement permanent flood protection measures to instil confidence and eliminate fear among the public.