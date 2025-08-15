CPM demands Amaravati phase 1 construction

Amaravati: CPM State Secretariat members Ch Babu Rao and Amaravati Secretary M Ravi, along with other party leaders, visited villages in the capital region on Thursday, calling on the state government to halt efforts for a second phase of land pooling. They urged the administration to instead focus on completing existing construction and fulfilling promises made to the people of Amaravati.

The CPI-M leaders toured Thullur, Rayapudi, and Malkapuram, inspecting the construction sites of the iconic tower and permanent high court, as well as the homes of judges and officials. They also observed the poor condition of rain-affected roads and met with migrant workers, farmers, and labourers to understand their grievances. Temporary shelters for migrant workers were also submerged, forcing them to relocate to other camps.

Speaking to the media, Babu Rao and Ravi welcomed the coalition government’s decision to call for tenders on construction projects. However, they criticised the slow pace of fulfilling promises to farmers, labourers, and other communities.

The CPI (M) leaders demanded that the government fulfil all statutory promises made during the land pooling process, allocate funds for basic infrastructure in the 29 villages, take measures to provide employment to locals, ensure fair wages and facilities for both local and migrant workers, provide an equal package to assigned farmers from marginalised communities, including pending lease payments and plots, develop and hand over plots to farmers as quickly as possible, implement comprehensive measures to prevent future rain and flood damage.

Local CPI (M) leaders P Babu, J Naveen Prakash, Vallabhapuram Venkateswara Rao, and Johnny Ramakrishna also participated in the visit.