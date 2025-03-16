CPM demands govt to address problems of Auto Nagar workers

Vijayawada : The CPM state secretariat member Chigurupati Baburao has demanded the government to immediately provide drinking water to the workers of Jawahar Industrial Autonagar to take steps to check the pollution. Baburao along with the party leaders participated in Praja Chaitanya Yatra on Saturday and interacted with the workers and entrepreneurs.

Speaking to the media after the visit in Industrial autonagar, Baburao said more than one lakh workers depending on the autonagar area for livelihood are facing many hardships due to lack of proper drainage system, hospital and supply of drinking water. He said HRD Minister Nara Lokesh during the Yuvagalam padayatra visited autonagar before the Assembly elections and assured the workers that their problems will be solved if NDA Coalition government comes to power. Baburao said 10 months passed since the Coalition government was formed the problems remain same even the drinking water is not supplied to one lakh workers.

He said during the rainy season the storm water is getting stagnated on the roads and side drains causing lot of hardships to the vehicle drivers. He said the many small industrial units were closed after the note ban and implementation of GST and still these units are not recovered. Baburao said there are no new jobs and many existing small units and workshops are closed due to lack of business and work. He said the call centres located in the area was closed down. Workers, small traders and artistans have narrated their woes before the CPM leaders. They said even after 60 years of formation there is no hospital to treat the injured workers and stated that thousands of workers are working in hazardous condition and the government is also not conducting training programmes to upgrade the skills of the workers.