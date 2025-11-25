CPM terms labour codes as an ‘attack on working class’

Vijayawada: CPM politburo member B V Raghavulu strongly criticised the Union government’s decision to notify the implementation of the four labour codes, calling it an “attack on the working class” and an undemocratic attempt to curb workers’ rights. He alleged that the Centre was pressuring states to implement the new codes in complete favour of employers.

Speaking at a press conference at Balotsava Bhavan here on Monday, along with CPM state secretary V Srinivasa Rao, Raghavulu said the new labour codes dilute the definition of minimum wages and curtail the rights of trade unions to strike or negotiate with managements. He alleged that the Labour Department had been weakened and officials were being reduced to facilitators.

He also criticised the Centre for failing to recognise gig workers and for attempting to bring the labour sector — traditionally a state subject — under its control. He announced CPM’s full support for the nationwide agitation called by labour unions on December 26, opposing the labour codes.

Raghavulu demanded immediate disclosure of details related to the Adani Google Data Centre coming up at Tarluvada near Visakhapatnam. He alleged that 100 acres of assigned lands belonging to 49 Dalit farmers were being forcibly taken despite their opposition. He sought clarification on why such large-scale land acquisition was required.

He criticised the state government’s proposed Sanjeevani health scheme, alleging that it amounted to the privatisation of health services and would benefit private insurance companies rather than the poor. He claimed that funds allocated to the health sector were not reaching beneficiaries.

On alleged Maoist encounters, Raghavulu said recent incidents appeared to be fake and accused the government of targeting tribal communities in the name of anti-Maoist operations.

CPM state Secretary Srinivasa Rao questioned what concrete benefits farmers had received under the government’s new programmes. He alleged injustice to nearly 30 lakh tenant farmers and criticised the neglect of irrigation projects. He also demanded allocation of captive mines to Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, stating that assurances without structural support amounted to misleading the public.