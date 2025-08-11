Live
- Former YSRCP MLA faces heat for making political comments at Tirumala
- Tributes paid to Sankarambadi
- War 2’ Advance Bookings Open in India, Earn Over ₹2 Crore on Day One Despite Limited Telugu Screenings
- Inter student found dead under suspicious circumstances
- Jeevakona gets police outpost to rein in rising illegal activities
- India Gears Up for 79th Independence Day Celebrations with Pride and Honour
- Sharmila holds meeting with APCC working presidents
- Telangana Weather Alert: Heavy Rain in Many Districts, Hyderabad to See Showers Today
- The iPhone 17 series will likely debut with a more expensive cost due to the cost of components and feature upgrade.
- Bengaluru Metro Yellow Line Opens Aug 11: Route, Stations, Timings, Fare
CPS employees to take a ‘Pension March’ on Sept 1
It will be held between Vijayawada and Guntur in support of their demands
Tirupati: Associate President of Andhra Pradesh CPS Employees’ Association (APCPSEA), Cheerla Kiran, announced that thousands of CPS employees will participate in a ‘Pension March’ between Vijayawada and Guntur on September 1. The protest aims to demand the withdrawal of what they call ‘illegal cases’ filed against CPS employees, immediate release of pending Interim Relief, DA arrears, and the implementation of the PRC (Pay Revision Commission).
Speaking to the media in Tirupati on Sunday, he accused successive governments of betraying CPS employees, describing September 1 as a ‘day of betrayal’ for the community. He called on all CPS employees across the state to participate in the march without fail.
Kiran said that over the past 20 years, nearly 400,000 CPS employees in the state have faced severe hardships due to the lack of pensions. Even after one year in power, the coalition government has neither initiated talks with employees nor given a clear assurance on CPS abolition. There has been no movement on PRC, DA, or IR, and instead, leaders of employee unions are being harassed for raising these issues, causing mental distress to staff and teachers. CPS leaders Vankeepuram Pawan, Ramachandra, Srinivasulu, Chalapati, and others participated in the event.