CPS employees to take a ‘Pension March’ on Sept 1

Tirupati: Associate President of Andhra Pradesh CPS Employees’ Association (APCPSEA), Cheerla Kiran, announced that thousands of CPS employees will participate in a ‘Pension March’ between Vijayawada and Guntur on September 1. The protest aims to demand the withdrawal of what they call ‘illegal cases’ filed against CPS employees, immediate release of pending Interim Relief, DA arrears, and the implementation of the PRC (Pay Revision Commission).

Speaking to the media in Tirupati on Sunday, he accused successive governments of betraying CPS employees, describing September 1 as a ‘day of betrayal’ for the community. He called on all CPS employees across the state to participate in the march without fail.

Kiran said that over the past 20 years, nearly 400,000 CPS employees in the state have faced severe hardships due to the lack of pensions. Even after one year in power, the coalition government has neither initiated talks with employees nor given a clear assurance on CPS abolition. There has been no movement on PRC, DA, or IR, and instead, leaders of employee unions are being harassed for raising these issues, causing mental distress to staff and teachers. CPS leaders Vankeepuram Pawan, Ramachandra, Srinivasulu, Chalapati, and others participated in the event.