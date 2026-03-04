Crackdown on Anganwadi workers condemned

Vijayawada: The State Committee of the Andhra Pradesh Koulu Rythu Sangham has strongly condemned the alleged crackdown by the government on Anganwadi workers and helpers who are staging protests to press for the resolution of their long-pending demands.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, State President Y Radhakrishna and State Secretary M Haribabu said the government was fully aware that Anganwadi teachers and helpers have been conducting a dharna in Vijayawada seeking redressal of their problems.

They stated that even before launching the agitation, the Anganwadi unions had submitted representations to public representatives and officials of the State government requesting the settlement of their issues. However, as there was no response from the government, the Anganwadi workers were compelled to take the path of protest, the Sangham leaders said. Instead of inviting the union leaders for discussions, the government allegedly resorted to arrests and detained them in various police stations across different districts.

They expressed concern that even family members were left unaware of the whereabouts of those detained, creating fear and anxiety.

The Sangham leaders termed it inhuman to keep women confined in buses for nearly four hours without consideration for their dignity and safety.

The Sangham demanded that the government immediately stop suppressive measures and initiate dialogue with the protesting Anganwadi workers and helpers. It urged the authorities to fulfil the promises made during the elections, including enhancement of salaries, and to resolve other pending issues through positive discussions.