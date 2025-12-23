CRDA allocates Rs. 1,358-cr for layout development

Amaravati: The 56th meeting of the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) chaired by Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Monday allocated Rs 1,358 crore for the development of layouts in Amaravati. The meeting also decided to set up a Rs 444-crore flood pumping system in the Greenfield capital.

Other decisions include the establishment of a research centre at Amaravati Quantum Computing Centre at a cost of Rs 104 crore.

The pumping station will be established at a cost of Rs 444 crore with a capacity of 8,400 cusecs while Rs 1,358 crore will be utilized for the development of layouts in Zone-8 of LPS (Land Pooling Scheme) to improve infrastructure in plots allotted to farmers.

The establishment of a Rs 103.96-crore research centre at the Amaravati Quantum Computing Centre campus underscores the state’s ambition to position its capital region as a hub for advanced technology, research and innovation.

The proposed research centre will come up on two acres within the Quantum Computing Centre premises and is expected to strengthen Andhra Pradesh’s footprint in emerging technologies.

The Chief Minister directed officials to ensure the project is completed within the stipulated timeframe and equipped with full-scale infrastructure.

Beyond technology-led development, Naidu called for the creation of a modern cultural centre in the Amaravati capital region, asking officials to urgently identify suitable land and conceptualise a structure that reflects the state’s cultural heritage and traditions. He noted that the absence of a dedicated venue in Amaravati had forced the government to rely on temporary arrangements for major public and official events. “The capital must represent Andhra Pradesh’s identity. The cultural centre should blend tradition with modernity,” the Chief Minister said, while also suggesting that an appropriate name be chosen for the proposed facility.

Naidu also stressed the need to fast-track international-standard hotels in the capital region to support official delegations, investors and visitors, directing officials to ensure timely completion of hospitality projects.

Among other approvals were Rs 109 crore for additional facilities in All India Services officers’ residential buildings, allocation of 23 acres at Sakamuru village for Ministry of AYUSH buildings, and six acres at Thullur for hotels and a convention centre.

In an environmental and planning-related move, a state-level committee comprising officials from agriculture, horticulture, groundwater, revenue and survey departments was constituted to assess whether 202 acres within the capital region qualify as wet or dry land.

Minister P Narayana, Chief Secretary K Vijay Anand, and senior CRDA and ADC officials attended the meeting.