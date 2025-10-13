CRDA project office gets Net Zero Energy certification

Guntur: The Government of AP is moving forward with the vision of achieving environmentally sustainable and inclusive development. In line with the goal of developing Amaravati as a model ‘Green Capital’ for India, APCRDA has been integrating the principles of sustainability, green building design, and energy efficiency into every stage of its project planning and implementation.

The prestigious ‘Net Zero Energy (Design)’ certification has been awarded by the Indian Green Building Council to the APCRDA project office at Amaravati.

This is the first building in Amaravati to receive such recognition, marking a major milestone.

This certification acknowledges that the APCRDA project office has been designed to meet its entire annual energy requirements through renewable energy sources. A 540 KW rooftop solar system is being installed to power the facility, while additional renewable energy measures are being adopted to ensure the office achieves a complete ‘Net Zero Energy’ status.

AP CRDA commissioner K Kannababu stated that the APCRDA project office has become a flagship Net Zero Energy project, reflecting the Authority’s strong commitment to environmental conservation and serving as a model for future projects.

He recalled that the Amaravati Master Plan received the IGBC Platinum certification in 2018, demonstrating the Government’s early and ongoing commitment to sustainable urban planning.

He acknowledged the leadership of additional commissioner A Bhargava Teja, and the key technical contributions of Engineer-in-Chief R Gopalakrishna Reddy.

The IGBC certification stands as a matter of pride for both the State of AP and the APCRDA. It reflects the State’s proactive approach towards efficient energy management and sustainable building practices.

With the continued collaboration of CII–IGBC, APCRDA reaffirms its commitment to achieving the Net Zero target for Amaravati by fulfilling the State Government’s vision of establishing Amaravati as India’s most sustainable green capital.