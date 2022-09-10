'Creating hope through action' may help curb suicide tendencies

Tirupati: Amid concerns over the increasing in suicidal tendencies, the theme 'Creating hope through action' has been chosen for the World Suicide Prevention Day to be observed on Saturday.

The theme underlines the need to focus more on the issue, reduce stigma by increasing awareness on ways to prevent the suicides. This triennial theme from 2021-2023 echoes a strong message that there is an alternative to suicide by inspiring confidence.

According to an estimate more than 7 lakh people are taking their life per year across the world while even more numbers are making suicide attempts. Several others are having serious thoughts of it. The National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) reveals that 8,067 suicide deaths were recorded in Andhra Pradesh in 2021, out of which 6,046 were males while the remaining 2021 are females.

It further shows that the state recorded an average of 22 suicide deaths per day in 2021 while the total number of suicides have increased by 14.5 per cent in 2021 compared to the previous year. It was learnt that illness and family disputes were said to be the leading reasons for suicides as their share is 30.60 per cent and 26.44 per cent respectively.

Failure in love affairs and examinations, problems in marital life, increasing stress, financial difficulties and indebtedness are among other reasons pushing the vulnerable towards suicide. Doctors and psychiatrists were of the view that many suicides can be averted by creating hope through action. It is important to pat them and show concern towards their problems.

Still, suicide prevention remains a universal challenge and increasing awareness can help bring down the incidence of the suicide. Towards this goal, the World Suicide Prevention Day is observed every year on September 10 which is marked with various events. SV Medical College, Indian Psychiatric Society and AP police department are jointly organising an awareness rally in Tirupati on Saturday.

A programme was held at Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV) on Friday in which vice-chancellor Prof D Jamuna, registrar Prof D M Mamatha, social sciences dean Prof K Anuradha, psychology department in-charge head Prof Rajani, student affairs dean Prof Y S Sarada and others took part. The V-C said that everyone faces challenges in every aspect which should be faced with courage. There is a need to create hope to those having suicidal tendencies, she added.