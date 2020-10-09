Creating self-confidence among students government motto: Deputy CM Alla Nani

Eluru: Deputy Chief Minister Alla Nani has said creating self-confidence among students of government schools by providing facilities on par with private and corporate schools and supplying books and other essential things to students before opening of schools is the motto of government led by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.



He participated as chief guest in a programme to mark launch of Jagananna Vidya Kanuka at Sri Gandhi Andhra Jatiya Maha Vidyalaya here on Thursday. Speaking on the occasion, he said when we imbibe self-confidence among students, they would develop interest in studies and would have good future.

The government has been taking good care of students belonging to poor and middleclass by introducing several schemes including Amma Vodi, fee reimbursement, Vasati Deevena and Jagananna Gorumudda. The government is serious about bringing change in school education and supply of books, schoolbag, uniform and other things to the students reflects on the policy of the government, he averred.

MLC Ramu Suryarao, Joint Collector (Development) Himanshu Shukla, DEO CV Renuka and others were present.