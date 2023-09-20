Creativity, technology entwined in Ganesh idols mesmerise devotees

Ongole: The emerging technologies year-by-year increase the bar for creativity in the makers of the Ganesh idols. The interest and enthusiasm of the organisers of the Ganesh pandals brought them a lot of appreciation and burdened them with the responsibility to meet the expectations of the devotees.

The 20-foot Ganesh idol set in the pandal at Kuttuboyina Vari Palem opposite the Municipal Corporation Office has been an attraction in the town for the last two days.

The Ganesha, who is in a pleasantly seated posture not only blesses the devotees but opens and closes his eyes and moves his broad ears while the five-head snake oscillates its head. The gears and joints used in making the idol are the reason for the movements in the Ganesha, and the long traffic jam in front of the pandal.

The Kalasa Ganesh installed in Rangu Thota is also an attraction in the town. The Ganesh Bala Bhakta Samajam of Rangu Thota brought artists from Chirala to install the 25-foot Ganesha by using 1,116 kalasams. The organisers Kuppam Prasad and others said that they are going to dismantle the idol using water on September 24 and distribute the kalasams to the devotees. The Panchamukha Siva Ganesh idol installed at Ankamma Palem by the Srikrishna Ganesh Utsav Committee is also receiving a large footfall of devotees. The devotees are feeling that the manly and well-built Ganesha in the bluish skin tone, wearing various weapons is assuring them abundant health and happiness in the future.