Credibility, good presentation make Hans India more readable says Prof Peeta Bobby Vardhan

I have been reading The Hans India (THI) since its inception. The reason is some of my students are working there. They always wanted me to read and give me feedback. Thus, I started reading THI. Gradually, it has since become a household name.

The uniqueness of The Hans India is its content presentation. Unlike many newspapers, we don't find 'editorialisation' in THI. The daily presents just facts without adding any extra 'masala' or glorifying it. Hence, THI is being liked by people of all age groups.

Moreover, it encourages young blood and that is another reason why the newspaper attracts the youth. Particularly, the editorial page is very appealing with in-depth articles followed by reasonable analysis.

Nowadays, there is an unhealthy competition prevailing among newspapers. They follow minimum ethics and accord priority to circulation which means they are more concerned about 'readability' rather than 'credibility.'

But, THI stands for its credibility. Presentation is another aspect which makes me read the national paper. At times, I go to the class with The Hans India newspaper to discuss and analyse the content with my students.

l would love to read The Hans India forever. I wish the entire Hans team, led by Ramu Sarma, all the best.

Prof Peeta Bobby Vardhan,

Dept. of Journalism & Mass Communication,

Andhra University, Visakhapatnam.