Cricket fever grips Guntur

Guntur: Cricket fans in Guntur city thronged the Pitchukala grounds to watch the ICC Men’s Cricket Final match between India and Australia on Sunday. The Andhra Cricket Association and Guntur district Cricket association arranged a mega LED screen in the ground for the fans. Enthusiastic fans stormed the Pitchukala grounds in the afternoon and enjoyed watching the match on the big screen.

Guntur mayor Kavati Siva Naga Manohar and Guntur MLA Maddali Giridhar visited the ground and congratulated the fans and wished best of luck to the Indian cricket team.

Guntur district Cricket association members and others supervised the arrangements.

On the other hand, the young cricket fans were overjoyed to see their favourite cricket players playing the finals of the ICC world cup. The fans, youth and adults, curiously watched the match and enjoyed when Indian batsmen scored runs and Australian wickets fell.

The Indian cricket fans were thrilled to see their heroes on the mega LED screen. Watching cricket with their friends and family members in open ground on the LED screen was a memorable event in the lives of the youngsters. Guntur city wore a deserted look since afternoon as most citizens stayed home to watch the cricket match on the TVs in their homes. There was no traffic and buzz on the main roads of the city. Hotels and restaurants had no business and the staff too were busy watching the cricket match.