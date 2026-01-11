Farmers told to adopt latest tech in cultivation

Nellore: District Collector Himanshu Shukla has urged farmers to adopt latest technologies for securing high yielding and profits in cultivation.

As part of implementing his innovative concept 'Champion Farmers', Collector along with District Agriculture Officer P Satyavani visited fields of Punuru Srinivasulu (Champion Farmer) in Kovur mandal on Saturday.

Farmer Srinivasulu explained to the Collector that he is using Solar Light Traps and Feromon Traps in his field, which makes him to identify destructive pests, so that he can take steps accordingly to protect the crop.

DAO Satyavani informed the Collector that Agriculture Technology Management Agency is supplying this kind of two instruments to 10 Champion Farmers in Kovur mandal and agriculture department is providing inputs for securing good returns with less investments.

Himanshu Shukla ordered the DAO to take steps to supply these instruments in all villages in the district.

Responding to farmers’ request for establishing Paddy Procurement Center in March at Kovur mandal, the Collector assured of fulfilling their request.