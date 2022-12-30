Crime rate decreases in Krishna in 2022

Machilipatnam: Crime rate decreased in Krishna district in 2022 compared to the previous year of 2021. Due to improved policing, increase of police beats and vigil, crimes decreased in the district in 2022, stated Krishna district Superintendent of Police P Joshua.

He addressed the annual press conference at district police office here on Thursday and explained the crime data for the year 2022. He said the district police recorded 13,061 cases in 2022 against the 10,762 cases registered in 2021. He said crimes also decreased due to strengthening of the intelligence network, use of technology and appointment of Mahila police at village/ward secretariats.

On the other hand, cases of crime against women and POCSO cases in Krishna district increased in 2022 compared to previous year. Despite of the efforts being made by the government to check crime against women by launching Disha App and taking measures like providing Mahila police at village/ward sachivalayams, crime against women continues unabated. Krishna district police registered 1,259 cases of crime against the women in 2022 against 1,133 cases in 2021.

SP Joshua said due to the efforts being made by the police department, women are coming to police stations and giving complaints. He said previously women were reluctant to visit a police station to lodge complaints on the injustice meted out to them or problems they may face. Now women are coming forward and visiting the police stations to get justice. He said the State police are giving assurance for their protection.

Referring to POCSO cases on atrocities committed against the minors, SP said 154 cases registered in the district in 2022 compared to 100 POCSO cases in 2021. Only one murder for gain case was recorded in 2022 compared to four cases in 2021. A total of 27 murder cases registered against 28 cases in 2021. A total of 112 burglary cases were recorded in 2022 against the 117 burglary cases in 2021. Theft cases slightly decreased in 2022. Previous year 472 cases of thefts were recorded and it decreased to 442 this year. A total of 562 robberies were recorded and the police have detected 459 cases. The police recovered booty of Rs 4.20 crore against the robbery amount of Rs 5.18 crore. Excise cases decreased in the district. In 2022, the police recorded 52 cases and seized 880 liquor bottles and took 53 persons into custody. In the previous year, police booked 358 cases and took 389 persons into custody and seized 10,087 liquor bottles.