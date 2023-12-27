Crime rate down in Bapatla district: SP Jindal

Bapatla:The Bapatla district SP Vakul Jindal conducted an annual crime report press meet at the Conference Hall of the SP Camp Office in Bapatla on Tuesday and informed that they have curbed crime rate successfully in 2023 with the cooperation of district police officers. He also explained the achievements of Bapatla district police during the year 2023. Speaking at a press meet, SP Vakul Jindal said that the district police department will always be in front to provide services to people impartially and transparently.

Comparing crimes committed in the years 2022 and 2023, the SP explained that there was 43 per cent reduction in offences of murder, 34 per cent reduction in kidnaps, 24 per cent reduction in the incidents of rape, 70.68 per cent reduction in grievous hurt cases, 17 per cent reduction in simple hurt cases. Due to effective night and day patrolling, the police were able to reduce offences related to property

Due to many proactive measures taken at the field level, they have reduced 10 per cent of crimes against women, and 29.48 per cent of POCSO cases in 2023 compared with 2022. Explaining NDPS cases, he said that they have arrested 53 people, and seized 175.35 kg ganja in 13 cases in 2022 and by increasing surveillance system and conducting extensive inspections, they booked 43 cases, arrested 238 people and seized 841.98 kg ganja and 11 vehicles in 2023. The police also opened sheets against 214 persons in NDPS-related cases, and applied the PD Act to 21 people as they did not change their behaviour involving illegal activities.

Taking various preventive measures like setting up drums filled with sand with radium stickers and installing speed breakers, police have reduced 15 per cent of road accidents, and decreased 13.96 per cent of deaths in road accidents. They recorded 44.39 per cent drunk and drive cases in 2023 compared to 2022.

The SP said that they have settled 12,095 cases in 2022 and 13,456 cases in 2023 through mediation and counselling in Lok Adalat. He informed that they have installed the Disha App in 3.85 lakh mobile phones, and responded to thousands of distress calls since then. With the Women Police Duty Tracker, they have detected 430 land disputes and 613 family disputes and prevented them from turning into serious crimes, besides tracking illegal activities like ID liquor, belt shops, chicken betting and poker.

Later, SP Vakul Jindal unveiled the 2024 annual calendar of the Bapatla District Police. The additional SP, P Mahesh, Repalle DSP T Muralikrishna, Bapatla DSP T Venkateshulu, Chirala DSP S Prasad Rao, AR DSP MDH Prem Kumar, SB Inspector V Suryanarayana and other officers were present.