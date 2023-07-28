Crime rate dropped during 2023: DGP

Vijayawada: Director General of Police KV Rajendranath Reddy said that there is a drastic drop in crime rate in AP during this year when compared to the first half of 2020 to 2022. The DGP made surprise visits and conducted review meetings with the police officials of Kurnool, Nandyala, Kadapa and Annamayya districts for the past two days.

In a statement here on Thursday, DGP Rajendranath Reddy said that with the pro active measures taken by police, the crime in faction villages came down. He said the police accompanied by village secretariats interacted with villagers to solve their problems if any, which received tremendous response and helped police to win the confidence of people. He said 1,24,38,335 people downloaded Disha app so far.

The DGP said focus was laid on conviction-based policing system since last year. As a result, inquiry conducted in 100 cases out of 122 cases.

He said Trial was completed in 1,400 cases and conviction recorded in 62.5 per cent cases. He said through Lok Adalats organised twice this year, 3,61,929 cases were settled. With the increase in visible policing, number of murders and rioting cases came down. When compared to last year, there is drop in bodily offences that came down by 27 per cent in Kurnool district, 46 per cent in Kadapa district, 4 per cent in Annamayya and 23 per cent in Nandyala district. When compared to crime against women, 45 per cent drop in Kurnool, 19 per cent drop in Kadapa, 34 per cent drop in Annamayya and 30 per cent drop in Nandyala districts, he explained.

DGP Rajendranath Reddy said that when compared to last year the crime rate in Kurnool district reduced by 38 per cent, Kadapa-36 per cent, Annamayya district-9.5 per cent and Nandyala district 25 per cent drop in crime rate this year.

He said that special attention paid to prevent cyber crimes and as part of it cyber cell and social media monitoring cells were set up. He said a social media monitoring cell will be inaugurated in DGP office soon.