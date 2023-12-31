Crime rate drops 15% in Tirupati district: SP Parameshwar Reddy

Tirupati: There is a significant drop in crime cases in Tirupati district this year and also recovery rate was increased compared to previous year, stated SP P Parameshwar Reddy.

Briefing media on the details of police department performance during 2023, district SP P Parameshwar Reddy said that house breaking cases, which were 255 in 2022, came down to 196 in 2023. Cheating cases dropped from 60 to 55 compared to previous and this year while recovery, which was Rs 6.85 crore last year, was increased to Rs 10.37 crore this year, recording a heavy increase of 72%.

Regarding Disha App, he said 12 lakh women have downloaded the app and they are able to reach the distressed within 3 to 4 minutes.

Speaking about red sanders smuggling cases, the SP said 76 smugglers were arrested and Rs 47.5 crore worth red sanders were seized, while 416 were arrested in 105 ganja cases and ganja worth Rs 1.63 crore was seized.

Priority was given in solving SC and ST cases and also POCSO cases, where in one case, 20 RI (Rigorous Imprisonment) was given to the convict.

In 2023, through mobile hunt 1,750 mobiles worth Rs 3.15 crore were recovered and handed over to the owners.

SP Parameshwar Reddy said that nine-day police awareness programme was held on preventing cybercrimes and also meetings were held in schools and colleges. The department also helped in successfully completing Brahmotsavam in Tirumala and Tiruchanoor and other festivals like Vaikunta Ekadasi, Ratha Saptami, Gangamma Jatara in Tirupati, Sullurpeta, Venkatagiri, he said.

The SP said the department is ready for the major challenge of conducting the general elections in 2024.

