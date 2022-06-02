Criticism pours in on Annavaram temple

Annavaram(Kakinada District): The Annavaram Devasthanam administration is facing criticism for reportedly causing inconvenience to the devotees by not properly monitoring duties assigned to various staff members.



Thousands of devotees throng to Annavaram temple, one of the biggest temples in Andhra Pradesh, for various purposes.

Annavaram Devasthanam Executive Officer Vendra Trinatha Rao was entrusted with the task of in-charge Executive Officer of Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple, Dwaraka Tirumala of Eluru district.

Last month, Kalyana Mahotsavam of the two main deities at Annavaram and Dwaraka Tirumala were performed and it became Herculean task for the EO to perform duties simultaneously. Trinatha Rao attended the function at Dwaraka Tirumala in the morning and at Annavaram in the evening. Some of the devotees complained that EO Trinatha Rao was unable to monitor and supervise both the temples. On the other hand, Annavaram temple authorities are not conducting 'Dial your EO' programme for the last few months. Some devotees were unhappy and protesting the stopping of 'Dial your EO' programme. They demanded to continue this programme at Annavaram temple so that they could bring their problems to the EO's notice.

Meanwhile, it was also alleged that Annavaram temple authorities are not paying attention to developmental activities. The works on Satyagiri hill pertaining to 'Smarta Agama Veda Pathasala' are still continuing. One donor has come forward to construct a dormitory at an estimated cost of Rs 2 crore.

Locals pointed out that the temple authorities are unable to speed up the construction of Smarta Agama Vedic Pathasala as well as the dormitory in view of their involvement in other works in the two temples of Dwaraka Tirumala and Annavaram. 'There is no control and supervision in the matter of devotees' accommodation and related matters also.'

A few devotees also complained that they are facing untold difficulties during festival times. In view of the suspension of online services, donors are in a quandary regarding remittances of their donations.

Some people suggested that Trinatha Rao should be relieved of the in-charge responsibility of Dwaraka Tirumala temple, so that he could give full attention to the pending works of Annavaram temple.

According to the temple officials, EO Trinatha Rao has applied for leave from June 1 to 10. There is a likelihood of major works being stopped during his absence.