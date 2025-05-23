Crop planning should align with mkt demand: CM

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday directed the officials of the Agriculture department to go for crop-specific planning aligned with national and global market trends.

Naidu emphasised the need to inform farmers in advance about suitable crops based on market dynamics to ensure a balance between supply and demand and prevent losses. "Farmers must cultivate only high-demand crops to avoid losses," said Naidu. He instructed the officials to adopt scientific planning and monitor global agricultural developments regularly. During an official review on key crops such as tobacco, cocoa, mango, and paddy, he discussed immediate and long-term farmers' issues. He stated that both short-term and long-term challenges in agriculture must be addressed through the Cabinet Sub-Committee.

The CM instructed officials that cocoa stocks with farmers should be purchased at Rs 500 per kg, and if the companies fail to do that, he said the government should step in for direct procurement. He also ordered accurate registration of HD Burley tobacco stocks through an app and approved a crop holiday for that variety due to lack of market demand. He is pursuing the inclusion of HD and White Burley varieties under the Tobacco Board and will discuss farmer concerns with union ministers.

The Chief Minister also reviewed challenges faced by tomato farmers and instructed officials to encourage more tomato processing units in the state to ensure fair prices. On paddy, officials informed him that procurement is progressing smoothly, with even rain-damaged stock being purchased. To boost mango pulp consumption, he suggested a Goods and Service Tax (GST) reduction on pure juices and proposed its use in mid-day meals and Tirumala-Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) temple offerings to increase demand.

This initiative is aimed at boosting mango juice consumption and alleviating the financial strain on mango farmers, who are currently grappling with declining prices. It has been observed that a lack of orders has led to a slowdown in mango procurement, causing considerable distress among mango growers. Naidu directed officials to ensure that pulp processing companies immediately resume procurement. However, officials highlighted that existing stockpiles and a shortage of bank loans for pulp companies are limiting their capacity to purchase fresh stock. To address this, the CM instructed officials to facilitate bank loans for these processing units. Ministers Ayyanna Patrudu, Nadendla Manohar, Gottipati Ravikumar, Nimmala Ramanaidu, and Payyavula Keshav participated in the review meeting.