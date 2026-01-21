CS administers oath to new RTI Commissioners

Vijayawada: Chief secretary K Vijayanand administered the oath of office to the newly-appointed members of the Andhra Pradesh State Information Commission on Tuesday. The oath-taking ceremony was held at the AP Secretariat. Vajja Srinivasa Rao was first sworn in as the Chief Information Commissioner of the State Information Commission.

Subsequently, Paravada Simhachalam Naidu, Vanteru Ravi Babu, Adenna Gajula and Sarath Chandra Kalyan Chakravarthy Vattikuti took oath as Information Commissioners.

Special chief secretary of the state services department S S Rawat, officials of the RTI Commission, family members of the newly-appointed commissioners, well-wishers, and others.