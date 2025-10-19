  • Menu
CS Hemalatha SVIMS awards doctorate to Hemalatha

Tirupati: SVIMS University has awarded degree of Doctor of Philosophy in Physiotherapy to CS Hemalatha for her thesis on ‘To study the effect of end...

Tirupati: SVIMS University has awarded degree of Doctor of Philosophy in Physiotherapy to CS Hemalatha for her thesis on ‘To study the effect of end range mobilisation with scapular mobilisation on pain range of motion, joint space and functional disabilities in adhesive capsulitis individuals with type 2 diabetes mellitus- Randomised controlled Trai’.

She worked under the supervision of Dr C Santhi of department of Physiotherapy. SVIMS Director Dr RV Kumar, Dean Dr Alok Sachan, Medical Superintendent Dr Ram and others congratulated Dr Hemalatha on the occasion.

