Live
- Freshers’ Day prog organised
- Embracing chaos, rage, and raw identity in hip-hop
- Cheers Group looks to expand to Southeast Asia
- ‘Swarna Andhra Swachh Andhra’ campaign promotes clean air
- Protecting your eyes this Diwali
- BJP leaders allegedly attacked by Cong supporters during bandh rally
- Former YSRCP MLA Sridevi attacked enroute to signature campaign
- CISF conducts ‘Fit India Freedom Run’
- Malabar Gold & Diamonds unveils Diwali 2025 offers
- How quantum computers pose a big threat to digital security
CS Hemalatha SVIMS awards doctorate to Hemalatha
Highlights
Tirupati: SVIMS University has awarded degree of Doctor of Philosophy in Physiotherapy to CS Hemalatha for her thesis on ‘To study the effect of end...
Tirupati: SVIMS University has awarded degree of Doctor of Philosophy in Physiotherapy to CS Hemalatha for her thesis on ‘To study the effect of end range mobilisation with scapular mobilisation on pain range of motion, joint space and functional disabilities in adhesive capsulitis individuals with type 2 diabetes mellitus- Randomised controlled Trai’.
She worked under the supervision of Dr C Santhi of department of Physiotherapy. SVIMS Director Dr RV Kumar, Dean Dr Alok Sachan, Medical Superintendent Dr Ram and others congratulated Dr Hemalatha on the occasion.
Next Story