CS pushes time-bound completion of power schemes

Vijayawada: Chief secretary K Vijayanand on Saturday directed the AP Central Power Distribution Company Limited (APCPDCL) and district officials to ensure time-bound completion of all ongoing power sector schemes, with special emphasis on rooftop solar projects, feeder-level solarisation, RDSS loss-reduction works, smart metering and EV charging infrastructure. He stressed close monitoring at the circle and division levels, speedy land finalisation for solar projects, prompt execution of power purchase agreements (PPAs), and improvement in system reliability and consumer service standards.

The chief secretary conducted a comprehensive review at Vidyut Soudha, Vijayawada, with Guntur district collector Thameem Ansaria A, Krishna district collector D K Balaji, NTR district collector Dr G Lakshmisha, JMD APtransco G Surya Sai Praveen Chand and CMD APCPDCL P Pulla Reddy.