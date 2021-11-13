CS Sameer Sharma conducts review on forest clearances for PMGSY

Amaravati: Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma conducted a review meeting on pending forest clearances for Pradhan Mantri Grameen Sadak Yojana roads in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam and East Godavari districts.



The Chief Secretary directed the officials to make efforts to get the clearances soon to complete the works. He said that he will conduct review meeting every month for speedy completion of the works.

Sameer Sharma also conducted review on Jala Jeevan Mission, Rural health centres, rural sanitation improvement strategy and preventive practices.

Panchayat Raj and Rural Development principal secretary Gopalakrishna Dwivedi, Roads and Buildings secretary MT Krishna Babu, additional secretary of Forests Chalapati Rao and others were present.