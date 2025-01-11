CS stresses on RTGS tech support to all depts

Vijayawada: Chief secretary K Vijayanand emphasised the importance of providing technical support from the Real-Time Governance Society (RTGS) to various government departments in order to enhance their performance. He also urged that RTGS to work in alignment with the objectives of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to achieve better outcomes.

The chief secretary visited the RTGS centre at the Secretariat on Friday. RTGS director Suresh Kumar and CEO K Dinesh Kumar briefed him on the ongoing activities of RTGS. During the visit, Vijayanand acknowledged the immense opportunities in the technological era for improving the performance of government departments.

He stressed that RTGS should function as a cutting-edge technological platform within the government, in line with the Chief Minister’s vision. He also stated that he will personally oversee the operations of RTGS going forward.

Vijayanand shared that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is committed to introducing WhatsApp Governance to make government services and administration more accessible to the public. He inquired about the progress of WhatsApp Governance with the RTGS officials.

In response, RTGS CEO Dinesh Kumar informed that nearly all the work related to WhatsApp Governance has been completed, and conducted a demonstration to the chief secretary. He said that they are prepared to offer 150 types of public services through this platform, which will also allow citizens to file complaints via WhatsApp. The chief secretary suggested that the WhatsApp Governance platform should be made available in both English and Telugu to ensure that it is easily understood by everyone.

The chief secretary recommended that RTGS coordinate closely with every government department. He suggested that the innovative technologies developed by RTGS should be shared with the respective departments, allowing for direct discussions to identify their specific needs.

Based on these discussions, technical support should be provided to address those needs. He emphasised that RTGS should not only highlight the shortcomings of government departments but should focus on offering technological solutions to improve their performance.

Furthermore, he advised that RTGS should assign a representative to each department to engage with the department heads and officials, identify challenges in delivering public services, and develop technological solutions to address those challenges. The meeting was attended by RTGS Deputy CEO M. Madhuri and other senior officials.