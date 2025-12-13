CSMRS team inspects Polavaram Project materials

Vijayawada: A team from Central Soil and Materials Research Station (CSMRS), under the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti, visited Polavaram Irrigation Project site for a detailed quality assurance study on Friday. The team, led by experts Harendra Prakash, Uday Bhanu Chakraborty, and Siddharth P Hedaoo, conducted inspections on the materials intended for use in the construction of main Earth-cum-Rock Fill (ECRF) Dam.

The primary focus of the visit was to assess the suitability of soil, rock, and other materials proposed for the dam’s construction. The scientists collected soil samples from designated borrow areas for laboratory testing to evaluate their engineering properties.

In addition, preliminary tests were carried out on-site at Gap-1 and Gap-2 zones to assess available materials such as soil, rock, and gravel.

Accompanying the CSMRS team were officials from Water Resources Department, including Executive Engineers D Srinivas and Balakrishna, as well as MEIL General Manager A Gangadhar and other senior officials.

This collaborative effort ensures that the materials used meet the necessary quality standards for a safe and durable structure.

The comprehensive testing and inspection will play a crucial role in maintaining the integrity and safety of the Polavaram project as it progresses.