CU holds conference on smart healthcare innovations

Visakhapatnam: A three-day international conference on “Innovations in Healthcare: Smart and Advanced Applications (IHCSAA)” commenced at Centurion University on Thursday.

Centurion University Chancellor Prof GSN Raju emphasised the importance of cutting-edge medical technologies in identifying health disorders at early stages. He underscored the growing collaboration between engineering and medicine, highlighting the significant role of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in shaping the future of healthcare.

Prof Raju said that the university’s integrated curriculum, which includes engineering and paramedical/allied health sciences, positions it uniquely to benefit from such interdisciplinary initiatives.

Speaking at the occasion, Vice-Chancellor Prof Prashanta Kumar Mohanty said that conferences like IHCSAA provide valuable exposure to students and researchers alike.

Later, they released the conference souvenir and a book titled “Innovations in Healthcare: Smart and Advanced Applications.”

Dr Naveen Kumar Challa, Associate Professor at Qassim University, Saudi Arabia, raised concerns over the global diabetes epidemic. He revealed that approximately 13% of the global population is affected by diabetes, with nearly 7% experiencing vision loss due to diabetic retinopathy.

Dr P Apparao, Retired Professor from AMC, and Rajendra Mishra, Chief Executive of Modern Test Centre, who shared insights on emerging technologies in the healthcare sector.