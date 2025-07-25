  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

CU holds conference on smart healthcare innovations

CU holds conference on smart healthcare innovations
x

Prof GSN Raju and others releasing souvenir on healthcare innovations

Highlights

Visakhapatnam: A three-day international conference on “Innovations in Healthcare: Smart and Advanced Applications (IHCSAA)” commenced at Centurion...

Visakhapatnam: A three-day international conference on “Innovations in Healthcare: Smart and Advanced Applications (IHCSAA)” commenced at Centurion University on Thursday.

Centurion University Chancellor Prof GSN Raju emphasised the importance of cutting-edge medical technologies in identifying health disorders at early stages. He underscored the growing collaboration between engineering and medicine, highlighting the significant role of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in shaping the future of healthcare.

Prof Raju said that the university’s integrated curriculum, which includes engineering and paramedical/allied health sciences, positions it uniquely to benefit from such interdisciplinary initiatives.

Speaking at the occasion, Vice-Chancellor Prof Prashanta Kumar Mohanty said that conferences like IHCSAA provide valuable exposure to students and researchers alike.

Later, they released the conference souvenir and a book titled “Innovations in Healthcare: Smart and Advanced Applications.”

Dr Naveen Kumar Challa, Associate Professor at Qassim University, Saudi Arabia, raised concerns over the global diabetes epidemic. He revealed that approximately 13% of the global population is affected by diabetes, with nearly 7% experiencing vision loss due to diabetic retinopathy.

Dr P Apparao, Retired Professor from AMC, and Rajendra Mishra, Chief Executive of Modern Test Centre, who shared insights on emerging technologies in the healthcare sector.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick