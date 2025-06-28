Cultural event at Tirumala sparks uproar over alleged fraud

Tirupati: A cultural programme scheduled at Tirumala’s Asthana Mandapam on Friday descended into confusion and protest, as more than 2,000 artistes, many of whom had paid to participate, arrived expecting to perform, only to find entry restricted to a fraction of them.

The programme, titled Sri Srinivasa Kalaarchana, was initially cleared by the Hindu Dharma Prachara Parishad (HDPP), with approval for performances on June 21. However, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) later revoked the permission after receiving complaints that the organiser had collected money from the performers in exchange for slots.

The organiser, Abhishek from Khajipet in Telangana, is said to be running two cultural organisations - Annamacharya Arts Academy and Annamayya Sahithi Kala Vikasa Parishad. Victims allege that he collected amounts between Rs 2,000 and Rs 5,000 from participants under the pretext of securing legitimate performance opportunities in Tirumala.

Following the cancellation of the original event, Abhishek approached the High Court. The court, while taking note of the irregularities, directed the TTD to allow performances by 1,200 artistes, 600 each on June 27 and 28, and ordered a vigilance inquiry to be completed within four weeks.

Despite the clear order, the turnout on Friday far exceeded expectations. With only 600 artistes permitted for the day, hundreds of artistes were left outside the venue, sparking protests and allegations of mismanagement and betrayal. Protesters demanded that all artistes who had paid be allowed to perform as promised.

TTD vigilance and local police rushed to manage the situation and held discussions with the agitating crowd. Following instructions from senior officials, the remaining artistes were eventually allowed to perform, temporarily easing the tensions.

The organiser’s manager has since been taken into custody for questioning, and TTD vigilance officials have initiated a formal investigation into the incident, based on complaints lodged by affected artistes.