Customs officials seize smuggled gold worth ₹14.37 cr

Vijayawada : In a major operation, the officers of the Customs Preventive Commissionerate, Vijayawada, have intercepted 16 persons carrying smuggled gold and successfully seized 17.90 kilograms of foreign-origin gold worth Rs 14.37 crore from their possession.

The seizures were made at Tadipatri railway station, Nellore railway station and Bollapalli Toll Plaza on January 11.

Acting on a specific intelligence, teams comprising officers from Customs Preventive Commissionerate, Vijayawada, Central GST, Tirupati and Central GST, Guntur Commissionerate have busted the smuggling gangs at various places in the State in a three day long coordinated operation. These intercepted persons were carrying the smuggled gold from Kerala and Tamil Nadu. It is noticed that, is some cases they have deliberately erased the foreign markings to camouflage the smuggled nature of the gold, said S Narasimha Reddy, Commissioner, Customs Commissionerate (Preventive), Vijayawada.

He informed that in the entire operation, 16 persons including a woman carrier were arrested under the provisions of the Customs Act 1962. The accused have been remanded to 14 days judicial custody by the Court of Special Judge for Economic offences, Visakhapatnam on Saturday.

The customs department remains vigilant and committed to tackling smuggling and safeguarding the economic and national interests of the country, said the Commissioner Narasimha Reddy. Citizens are encouraged to report any suspicious activity related to smuggling or evasion of customs duty. This operation is a testament to the relentless efforts of the customs Vijayawada team to combat smuggling and ensure economic security. In the year 2023-24, the Vijayawada Customs (Preventive) Commissionerate has made seizures of smuggled gold to the tune of more than 32 kg.

The Customs Vijayawada team in this financial year 2024-25, so far seized contraband gold to a total of 20.41 kilograms valued at Rs 16.15 crore and also seized 65 lakh smuggled cigarette sticks valued at Rs 6.5 crore, said the commissioner Narasimha Reddy.