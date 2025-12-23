Cyber threats increase as technology rises

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly Speaker Chintakayala Ayyannapatrudu has warned that the rapid growth of technology is being matched by an equally fast rise in cybercrime, stressing that tackling cyber threats effectively requires not only advanced technical skills but also widespread public awareness. The Speaker inaugurated the KV Rao Centre for Cyber Security and Digital Forensics at the Velagapudi Ramakrishna Siddhartha School of Engineering, under the Siddhartha Academy of Higher Education (Deemed to be University). The Centre was established as part of the Golden Jubilee celebrations of Siddhartha Academy of General and Technical Education (SAGTE) and inaugurated at the Dr VL Dutt Block.

Addressing a gathering of academicians, students and industry representatives, Ayyannapatrudu said that as India moves deeper into the digital era, sectors such as banking, healthcare and governance have become heavily dependent on technology. Deputy Speaker K Raghurama Krishna Raju, KV Rao, chairman and managing director of Kakinada Seaports and Vice-Chancellor Prof P Venkateswara Rao also spoke.

Malineni Rajayya, president of Siddhartha Academy of General and Technical Education, Paladugu Lakshmana Rao, Secretary, Registrar Prof M Ravichand and others also participated.