  1. Home
  2. News
  3. State
  4. Andhra Pradesh
News

Cyber threats increase as technology rises

  • Created On:  23 Dec 2025 9:51 AM IST
Cyber threats increase as technology rises
X
Assembly Speaker Ch Ayyanna Patrudu and Deputy Speaker R Raghurama Krishna Raju along with president of Siddhartha Academy of General and Technical Education Malineni Rajayya, Secretary Paladugu Lakshmana Rao, Registrar Prof M Ravichand inaugurating the KV Rao Centre for Cyber Security and Digital Forensics at Siddhartha Academy of Higher Education in Vijayawada on Monday

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly Speaker Chintakayala Ayyannapatrudu has warned that the rapid growth of technology is being matched by an equally fast rise in cybercrime, stressing that tackling cyber threats effectively requires not only advanced technical skills but also widespread public awareness. The Speaker inaugurated the KV Rao Centre for Cyber Security and Digital Forensics at the Velagapudi Ramakrishna Siddhartha School of Engineering, under the Siddhartha Academy of Higher Education (Deemed to be University). The Centre was established as part of the Golden Jubilee celebrations of Siddhartha Academy of General and Technical Education (SAGTE) and inaugurated at the Dr VL Dutt Block.

Addressing a gathering of academicians, students and industry representatives, Ayyannapatrudu said that as India moves deeper into the digital era, sectors such as banking, healthcare and governance have become heavily dependent on technology. Deputy Speaker K Raghurama Krishna Raju, KV Rao, chairman and managing director of Kakinada Seaports and Vice-Chancellor Prof P Venkateswara Rao also spoke.

Malineni Rajayya, president of Siddhartha Academy of General and Technical Education, Paladugu Lakshmana Rao, Secretary, Registrar Prof M Ravichand and others also participated.

Tags

cyber security centre inaugurationAndhra Pradesh Assembly Speakercybercrime awarenessdigital forensics educationSiddhartha Academy Vijayawada
Next Story

Crime

More

Trending News

More

Latest News

More

Hina Khan says ‘It’s the way you look at it’ as she opens up about her cancer journey

Hina Khan says ‘It’s the way you look at it’ as she opens up about her cancer journey

National News

More
Share it
X