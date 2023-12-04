Cycling good for health

Vijayawada: Assistant Commissioner of Police Lakshmipati advised people to go for swimming, walking or cycling every day which are very good for health.

Flagging off the cycle rally organised by Aqua Devils Association in the name of Silver Jubilee Ride at Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation here on Sunday, the ACP said that regular exercise is also very important along with good nutritional food for good health. He complimented the Aqua Devils Association for taking the initiative to organise the cycle rally to bring awareness among people on the aspect of health.

The police officer recalled that during the Covid-19 pandemic and even at the time of floods also Aqua Devils came forward to help people.

Former MP Gokaraju Ganga Raju said that the association was started two decades back and now it has a membership of 2,000. Under the leadership of the association president Velagapudi Venkateswara Rao, they have decided to hold a silver jubilee rally to bring awareness among people regarding the health benefits of swimming. Ganga Raju said that the Silver Jubilee would be celebrated grandly on Dec9 and 10.