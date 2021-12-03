Cyclone alert: CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directs Collectors to ensure no loss of life

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy conducted a video conference with collectors of cyclone-prone districts of Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, East and West Godavari on Friday. Chief secretary Sameer Sharma participated in the video conference from AP Bhavan Delhi.

The Chief Minister directed the collectors to provide quality food in relief camps and see that there was no loss of life in coastal region by alerting people. Vizianagaram collector A Suryakumari said 1,708 families were shifted to safe places and relief camps were set up. She said two NDRF teams and one SDRF team were ready for relief operations and added that drinking water and food items were also kept ready for distribution.

Earlier, AP Disaster Management commissioner K Kannababu said that 11 NDRF and four SDRF teams were deputed for relief operations in cyclone-prone areas. Addition four teams were kept in reserve. He appealed to fishermen not to venture into the sea and urged people to be more cautious as there is a possibility of flooding of canals and rivulets.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister and minister for health Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas (Nani) conducted a video conference with district medical and health officials of north Andhra and both Godavari districts and directed them to keep ready medical teams in cyclone-prone areas. He asked them to set up medical camps and keep ready medical teams and medicines.