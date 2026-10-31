Cyclone causes Rs 4.52 cr damage to APCPDCL infra

Vijayawada: Cyclone Arnab has caused an estimated damage of Rs 4.52 crore to the electricity distribution infrastructure under the Andhra Pradesh Central Power Distribution Corporation Limited (APCPDCL), according to preliminary estimates on Friday.

APCPDCL CMD Pulla Reddy directed officials to speed up restoration and ensure that electricity supply is restored to all villages still without power at the earliest.

A total of 1,663 electricity poles were damaged, including 125 poles belonging to the 33 KV network, 749 in the 11 KV network and 789 low-tension (LT) poles. The damage assessment also covered 168 33/11 KV substations, 65 33 KV feeders, 735 11 KV feeders and 280 distribution transformers (DTRs).

The cyclone also damaged 15.3 km of 33 KV lines, 57.05 km of 11 KV lines and 82.07 km of LT lines. Several villages and agricultural and non-agricultural power connections were also affected.

To expedite restoration, around 600 personnel have been deployed in Krishna district. APCPDCL CMD Pulla Reddy and Director (Technical) Murali Krishna Yadav inspected restoration works in cyclone-hit Pedana, Machilipatnam, Kruthivennu and Bantumilli areas.