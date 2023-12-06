Live
Cyclone damages paddy crop in Srikakulam
Highlights
The district experienced heavy rain and high velocity winds due to the impact cyclone Michaung causing severe losses to paddy crops in many mandals on Tuesday.
Srikakulam: The district experienced heavy rain and high velocity winds due to the impact cyclone Michaung causing severe losses to paddy crops in many mandals on Tuesday. Farmers took precautionary measures in the wake of the cyclone rains and covered harvested paddy heaps with tarpaulin and plastic covers. However, the paddy heaps were submerged in several places in rainwater.
District administration set up a control room at the collectorate with land line number 08942-240557 and was monitoring cyclone related developments. District collector Srikesh B Lathakar toured coastal villages in Etcherla mandal along with officials and appealed to residents of coastal villages to take all precautionary measures to mitigate damage.
